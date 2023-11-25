Notre Dame alumni ready to cheer on Irish out west

STANFORD, Calif. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team will hit the road this weekend to take on the Stanford Cardinal.

But the Irish faithful will still be in full force in northern California, as there are five Notre Dame clubs hosting a weekend full of events.

Our own Tricia Sloma met up with two of the club presidents — Katie Kilbane of the Notre Dame Club of Sacramento and Mike Bellon of the Notre Dame Club of San Jose/Silicon Valley — on Zoom to ask about the history and the hype.

TRICIA SLOMA: Are you guys ready?

MIKE BELLON: Oh, we’re definitely ready. We’re looking forward to this game. Stanford last year? No… we want to forget that. We want to put that behind us. Definitely want some payback.

KATIE KILBANE: We’re excited. We look forward to this game every other year. We’ve been doing this since 1989, and there’s a huge history behind the Notre Dame-Stanford rivalry that dates back to 1925. So, we are excited to celebrate a century worth of Notre Dame-Stanford football.

MIKE BELLON: There’s five clubs that are actively participating in this event. It’s the Chico club, San Joaquin, San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento clubs. So, it’s a pretty dense area with respect to the ND alums.

KATIE KILBANE: What fans can expect is a great time in northern California. We get fans from all over the country that spend a week here and they get to see beautiful San Francisco. They get to come explore Palo Alto and Silicon Valley. They get to come see Napa.

MIKE BELLON: We’ve been hosting the tailgate for all this time, and it’s always amazing just the diversity and who we get to see and all the people that come up for the game and just being able to socialize and interact with the alumni — not only from the Bay Area, we get a large percentage of them, but also around the country. And its always just kind of interesting to just meet the different alums and kind of share the experiences with being part of Notre Dame, so I always enjoy that.

Kilbane says they look forward to welcoming home the California boys who are on the team — most notably Rico Flores Jr., who comes from the Sacramento area.

