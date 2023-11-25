NorthWood falls to East Central 42-14 in Class 4A state final

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A remarkable season for the NorthWood High School football team came to a sour end on Saturday, as the Panthers lost in the Class 4A state championship game to East Central 42-14.

The Panthers (12-3) went on a huge run throughout the postseason, but defeating the top-ranked, undefeated Trojans (15-0) proved to be too tall of a task.

After a scoreless first quarter, the two teams combined for three touchdowns in roughly 90 seconds. East Central struck first with a touchdown on a 4-yard quarterback sneak, but NorthWood responded immediately as Owen Roeder hit NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle for a 65-yard yard score.

It didn’t take long for the Trojans to retake the lead on a 30-yeard touchdown run. East Central added another touchdown before halftime to make it 21-7.

East Central got the ball to start the second half and drained more than six minutes off the clock on a drive that ended with another touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, the Trojans all but ended any hopes of a NorthWood comeback with a pick-six. They added another touchdown later to make it 42-7.

Tuggle caught another touchdown pass from Roeder with less than a minute to go to soften the blowout and make it a 42-14 final score.

With the win, East Central completed a perfect season and repeated as 4A champs. As you may recall, they beat New Prairie in last year’s state final 37-7.

The Trojans dominated most of their opponents along the way, with their closest game being a 38-28 win over Cincinnati Moeller (Ohio). In fact, NorthWood played them closer than any other team from Indiana had this season despite the 28-point loss.

This was NorthWood’s eighth all-time appearance in the state finals and the first since 2016. The Panthers’ lone state championship in football came in 2005 when they defeated Indianapolis Bishop Chatard in the Class 3A final.

