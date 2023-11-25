Advertise With Us

Mom-and-pop shops dishing out the deals on Small Business Saturday

Hundreds of shoppers came out to Howard Park in South Bend for Small Business Saturday.
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Small Business Saturday is a nationwide movement with a simple message: to get us all shopping small, eschewing big box stores and Amazon in favor of small businesses, and the movement extends to Michiana.

With a record set for online sales this Black Friday, local mom-and-pop shops also want to get in on the action for Small Business Saturday by offering deals to help stretch your dollar.

From 10 a.m. to noon at Howard Park, dozens of local businesses set up shop, hoping to simplify your holiday shopping this year.

There was a little something for everyone, from local art to handmade jewelry and even graphic t-shirts.

The message of Small Business Saturday is simple: shop small and support local businesses.
The message of Small Business Saturday is simple: shop small and support local businesses.

Supporting small businesses is a reinvestment in our community because our friends, family, and neighbors run these businesses.

“I feel our community is a really amazing community, and it’s so great that we support small businesses, especially with all these mom-and-pop style shops that pop up all over the place from restaurants to places like Ragamuffin, or all these different things, small businesses that are amazing,” says John Reynolds, the owner of South Bend Locals. “That’s what really makes our town a great place to live.”

If you haven’t already completed your holiday wish list, consider buying local; it really pays off in more ways than you think.

