Could we see a Marcus Freeman vs. Brian Kelly bowl game?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been almost two years since one of the biggest coaching carousels shook up teams across the country.

And right in the middle of it all was Notre Dame, as their winningest coach in program history, Brian Kelly, took the head coaching job at LSU. It’s linked current head coach Marcus Freeman and Kelly together, as Freeman succeeded Kelly.

Could we have a Marcus Freeman and Brian Kelly bowl coming up between Notre Dame and LSU? It’s possible. But Notre Dame needs to execute to make its way to a good bowl game with a little bit of history to it.

Football is family, but sometimes a coach-player relationship can head south.

Now, there’s a coach calling for better execution.

“If this guy was supposed to do that and he was supposed to do that, then that’s the issue,” Freeman said after Notre Dame lost to Louisville back in early October. “We have to make sure our guys are crystal clear on what they need to do and don’t make mistakes.”

Brian Kelly had a different approach.

“I’m in favor of execution. Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight,” Kelly infamously said moments after Notre Dame defeated Florida State in a wild overtime game in September 2021.

With the Kelly era over, we’re two years deep into finding out what Marcus Freeman can do.

Can Marcus beat Brian in a bowl game? I hope we find out.

