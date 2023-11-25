Buzz Around Campus: Notre Dame fans reflect on season ahead of Stanford game

By 16 News Now and George Mallet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Notre Dame football season has been characterized by a lot of ups and downs.

The ups included a bludgeoning of the USC Trojans. The downs included a loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

Our own George Mallet checked in with fans on Eddy Street Commons to find out how they feel about this roller coaster of a season.

