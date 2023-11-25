Advertise With Us

The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't have a ship.(Life at Sea Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime, but now it’s not happening.

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn’t have a ship.

The voyage was originally due to depart from Istanbul on Nov. 1. After being postponed twice – and relocated to Amsterdam – the cruise is officially off.

Passengers are now out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Some say they have nowhere to go, having sold or rented their homes in anticipation of the round-the-world voyage.

Life at Sea Cruises say it is working to refund passengers, but that will take a few months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend and St. Joseph County police responded to a shooting victim at Eugene St. and N....
1 killed in early morning South Bend shooting identified
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Michiana this weekend
The mugshot of Mitchell Westerman, provided by Gray-affiliate WPTA.
Westfield man charged with conversion in Delphi murders evidence leak
Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, left, is tackled by Stanford's Ethan Bonner, right, during the...
Notre Dame football game at Stanford to air on Pac-12 Network
Cold Saturday, Light Snow Expected Sunday Throughout Michiana
Cold Saturday, Light Snow Arriving Sunday Throughout Michiana

Latest News

With holiday travel continuing through the weekend, airports across the country are making sure...
WNDU Vault: Keeping the runway safe
First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 25, 2023
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...
Pet Vet: Decorating Safely for the Holidays
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...
Pet Vet: Decorating Safely for the Holidays