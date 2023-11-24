Advertise With Us

South Bend Police investigating two locations in shooting

South Bend and St. Joseph County police responded to a shooting victim at Eugene St. and N....
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating two separate locations they believe are connected to a single shooting victim.

Police responded to both scenes around the same time at 2:24a.m. One location was at a BP gas station at McKinley Ave. and Hickory Road. The second location was at N. Ironwood Road and Eugene St. That’s where police found the victim.

The status of the victim is unknown at this time, and police have not said why they believe the two scenes are connected.

There is no word on any suspects.

St. Joseph County police reported to the Ironwood Road scene where they assisted. South Bend Police will be handling the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will continue to be updated as more information becomes known.

