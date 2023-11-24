Advertise With Us

Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London

Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in...
Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share: a daughter named London.

Hilton on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” read the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix. London was welcomed via surrogate, Hilton’s representative confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy. On her podcast earlier this year, Hilton had said that she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

“It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” Hilton said at the time. “I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January. The couple married in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Michiana this weekend
The mugshot of Mitchell Westerman, provided by Gray-affiliate WPTA.
Westfield man charged with conversion in Delphi murders evidence leak
Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, left, is tackled by Stanford's Ethan Bonner, right, during the...
Notre Dame football game at Stanford to air on Pac-12 Network
The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Coroner identifies 2 men found dead in Elkhart home
South Bend and St. Joseph County police responded to a shooting victim at Eugene St. and N....
South Bend Police investigating two locations after one injured in shooting

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Israeli media say Hamas has released 13 Israeli hostages amidst 4-day cease-fire
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012 file photo South Africa's Oscar Pistorius starts in the...
South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, will be released from prison on Jan. 5
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Light snow Sunday. Light lake effect snow Monday