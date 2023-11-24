NorthWood to play in first state title since 2016 on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an important game on Saturday as NorthWood will play East Central for the Class 4A State Championship.

The Panthers have been winning, and for a while now, the team has been on a nine-game winning streak that goes back to mid-September.

Recently, they’ve been putting up tons of points in the playoffs, beating New Prairie 38-14 in their regional championship at home, then going on the road and coming away with a 45-33 win over Leo in semistates.

Now, they’ll have their toughest challenge yet, as East Central is 14-0 and the defending Class 4A state champs.

“Feels amazing,” said Jo’Ziah Edmond, a senior defensive back for NorthWood. “We went out every day at practice and worked hard. It just shows a lot of mentality and toughness and just responsibility and trust overall. So, just getting to this stage is a really big moment for us and our community. Everybody is happy for this moment for us, and hopefully, we can go out there and get the job done.”

Their kickoff is coming up at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

