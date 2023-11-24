NorthWood to play in first state final since 2016 on Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an important game on Saturday, as NorthWood will play East Central for the Class 4A state championship.

The Panthers are on a nine-game winning streak that goes back to mid-September, and they’ve been putting up a lot of points recently. The Panthers beat New Prairie 38-14 in their regional championship at home before going on the road and coming away with a 45-33 win over Leo in semi-state.

Now, they’ll have their toughest challenge yet, as East Central is 14-0 and the defending Class 4A state champs.

“Feels amazing,” said Jo’Ziah Edmond, a senior defensive back for NorthWood. “We went out every day at practice and worked hard. It just shows a lot of mentality and toughness and just responsibility and trust overall. So, just getting to this stage is a really big moment for us and our community. Everybody is happy for this moment for us, and hopefully, we can go out there and get the job done.”

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame prepares for regular season finale against Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Notre Dame prepares for regular season finale against Stanford

Updated: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame is preparing for their final regular season game of the year as they go on the road to take on Stanford this Saturday.

Notre Dame

Freshmen Shrewsberry, Burton lead Notre Dame’s 75-55 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore

Updated: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Freshmen Braeden Shrewsberry, with a season-high 13 points, and Markus Burton, with 12, led Notre Dame to a 75-55 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, left, is tackled by Stanford's Ethan Bonner, right, during the...

Notre Dame football game at Stanford to air on Pac-12 Network

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The decision has left many Notre Dame fans frustrated because not every TV provider includes the Pac-12 Network.

Notre Dame

No. 17 Notre Dame women rout winless Chicago State 113-35

Updated: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
The Irish had five in double-figure scoring as No. 17 Notre Dame routed winless Chicago State 113-35 on Tuesday night.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Devyn Ford (22) celebrates after a touchdown against Wake Forest during...

Notre Dame moves up to No. 18 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Updated: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish moved up one spot from No. 19 to No. 18 in the latest rankings released Tuesday night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame leads this series 21-14, and the history of Irish vs. Cardinal isn't lost on...

Marcus Freeman talks upcoming rivalry matchup at Stanford

Updated: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now and Julianne Pelusi
This rivalry started all the way back in 1925, and it's been played every year since 1997.

Pets

‘The News Dog’ finds Irish faithful after Wake Forest win

Updated: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
When the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take home the win, everything in Michiana is a little bit better.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at Stanford

Updated: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
What do you think has been the most memorable moment of the season?

Pro Sports

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs in the endzone after his 1-yard rushing...

Lions rally from 12-point deficit late to beat Bears 31-26

Updated: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
The NFC North-leading Lions overcame four turnovers, including Jared Goff’s season-high three interceptions, and a 12-point deficit over the last 3:06 to rally for the win.

Notre Dame

Statue for legendary Irish women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw to be unveiled Dec. 17

Updated: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the statue will be unveiled ahead of Notre Dame’s home game against Purdue.