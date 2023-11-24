NorthWood to play in first state final since 2016 on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an important game on Saturday, as NorthWood will play East Central for the Class 4A state championship.

The Panthers are on a nine-game winning streak that goes back to mid-September, and they’ve been putting up a lot of points recently. The Panthers beat New Prairie 38-14 in their regional championship at home before going on the road and coming away with a 45-33 win over Leo in semi-state.

Now, they’ll have their toughest challenge yet, as East Central is 14-0 and the defending Class 4A state champs.

“Feels amazing,” said Jo’Ziah Edmond, a senior defensive back for NorthWood. “We went out every day at practice and worked hard. It just shows a lot of mentality and toughness and just responsibility and trust overall. So, just getting to this stage is a really big moment for us and our community. Everybody is happy for this moment for us, and hopefully, we can go out there and get the job done.”

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.