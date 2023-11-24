Man pleads not guilty in 2022 armed robbery at Roseland gas station

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 22-year-old man has pleaded not guilty in connection to a 2022 armed robbery at a Roseland gas station.

Adrien Wright entered the preliminary plea of not guilty in St. Joseph Superior Court on Monday, Nov. 20, after being charged with armed robbery, a level three felony.

According to court documents, the Roseland Police Department responded to the State Road 933 Phillips 66 gas station, known at the time as KB Express, for an armed robbery around 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022.

When officers arrived, they found an employee of the KB Express, who told police that a suspect, later identified as Wright, entered the store and pointed a gun at him, demanding money from the register. After emptying its contents, Wright allegedly forced the victim into the storage area behind the front counter, took more items, and fled the scene out of the north exit.

Police say that Wright wore a distinctive red, white, and blue coat with the word “Hilfiger” on the back collar, as well as ripped jeans and a pair of shoes that read “AIR” in bold lettering. When Wright fled, he allegedly ran east toward University Edge Apartments.

Multiple police agencies searched the area, including the St. Joseph County Police Department, and the Notre Dame Police Department. Notre Dame officers talked with a man exiting a Trailblazer that had entered the parking area at University Edge with its lights off at a high rate of speed. That man told officers he was visiting his mom’s house in the building.

Around 3:45 a.m. the same morning, Roseland officers were dispatched to the Braemore building for a domestic battery. Upon arrival, officers discovered Wright, who had an active warrant out, and arrested him. Officers recovered $819, which Wright claimed was money he was saving up from work as a scrapper with his uncle.

Both Notre Dame and Roseland officers reviewed video footage and located the Trailblazer, which contained the jacket, pants, and shoes that matched what Wright was allegedly wearing at the time of the armed robbery.

In a police interview with Wright, he claims that he did not commit the robbery, but knew who did. Wright said that “Trey Wright” committed the robbery, and that Trey told him he had just “hit a lick.” Wright also denied driving the Trailblazer, however, there was no video footage of a second person exiting the vehicle after being parked in the University Edge lot.

Wright did admit that he walked into the KB Express parking lot after leaving Holiday Inn but claimed to be “tweaking.”

Interviews with Wright’s family members at the Braemore residence revealed that Wright had asked to borrow clothes that night and that they noticed Wright had stolen their car while they slept around 3 a.m. The family called Wright to tell him to bring back the car, to which Wright responded he had “ducked out.” When he returned, he came home and had a large sum of money in hand. Family told police that Wright does not work and typically doesn’t have that much money.

The family also says that Wright doesn’t have an uncle and is not a scrapper.

The owner of the Trailblazer, who is dating a family member of Wright’s, told authorities the clothing found in the Trailblazer did not belong to him and that he doesn’t let people drive the vehicle.

When officers responded to the Braemore building, Wright was wearing the same clothes that the man Notre Dame police talked to was wearing shortly after the robbery.

Wright is currently being held on a $35,000 cash bond or $350,000 surety.

