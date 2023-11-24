Indiana State Police aiming to keep roads safe this holiday weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’ve been telling you about the record holiday travel all week, so to avoid sounding like a broken record, our team is looking ahead to the drive home.

Our team spoke with Indiana State Police about how families can stay safe after those Thanksgiving celebrations wrap up.

If you also noticed extra State Troopers on the highway during your holiday travel, you’re not imagining things; they are out in force this weekend, looking out for drunk drivers and attempting to make sure everyone gets home for the holidays safe and sound.

In 2022, in Indiana alone, there were seven deadly crashes ending in ten fatalities on Thanksgiving; that’s ten people who didn’t get to spend Thanksgiving with their families this year.

Across the country last year, there were nearly 2000 car crashes from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the Sunday after.

“We try to focus, and especially us who show up on scene and work those crashes, we don’t want to see that type of stuff,” said Trooper Matthew Drudge with the Indiana State Police. “We want to keep people safe; we want you to be able to see your family and go home at the end of the day.”

Trooper Drudge took time away from his family on this holiday to discuss how to keep yours safe.

“My number one thing is, I’ve been on for eight years, a thing that will prevent crashes a lot, obviously watch your speed, but the number one thing to me is to try and keep a reactionary gap between you and the person that’s ahead of you. Don’t be reckless out there; everybody has a family to try to get home to. You’ll get to your destination; just take a deep breath, you’ll get there.”

Excessive Alcohol consumption plays a major role in holiday crashes, but so can road hazards like deer or wildlife or simply being distracted due to holiday stress, all of which can lead to road fatalities.

According to Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources, more than 14,000 vehicles collide with deer yearly.

“If you can’t drive or you’re feeling tipsy, just call an Uber, call a Lyft, call a friend or a family member; it’s just not worth risking.”

Indiana’s amended Move Over or Slow Down law requires that drivers do just that for any car stopped on the side of the road, emergency vehicles or not, and that cell phone use must be hands-free.

The amended Move Over or Slow Down law took effect July 1, 2023.

“The goal at the end of the day is for everyone to get home safely. I know some people have the unfortunate stigma that police officers are out here during this time of year trying to get a quota, but I promise you, we don’t have a quota. Our department isn’t telling us, hey, go out and just write everybody all these tickets. No, that’s not the thing. Our number one thing is to make sure everybody is safe. We want you to be home; we don’t want to respond to a fatal crash. We don’t want to see that stuff and take it home with us. At the end of the day, if I can work a solid month straight of a ‘bad weather’ month and not have to work a fatal crash, I sleep well.”

Please take care of each other this holiday season so we can all celebrate with our loved ones for many years to come.

From all of us at WNDU, Happy Thanksgiving, Michiana.

