Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Rosalynn Carter
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.
In a press release on Friday, Holcomb asked Hoosiers and businesses to lower their flags as a mark of respect to honor her legacy.
Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Saturday, Nov. 25, until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 29.
