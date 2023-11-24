Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Rosalynn Carter

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

In a press release on Friday, Holcomb asked Hoosiers and businesses to lower their flags as a mark of respect to honor her legacy.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Saturday, Nov. 25, until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

