Advertise With Us

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Rosalynn Carter

(Michael Holzworth)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

In a press release on Friday, Holcomb asked Hoosiers and businesses to lower their flags as a mark of respect to honor her legacy.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Saturday, Nov. 25, until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Michiana this weekend
The mugshot of Mitchell Westerman, provided by Gray-affiliate WPTA.
Westfield man charged with conversion in Delphi murders evidence leak
Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, left, is tackled by Stanford's Ethan Bonner, right, during the...
Notre Dame football game at Stanford to air on Pac-12 Network
The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Coroner identifies 2 men found dead in Elkhart home
South Bend and St. Joseph County police responded to a shooting victim at Eugene St. and N....
South Bend Police investigating two locations after one injured in shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Light snow Sunday. Light lake effect snow Monday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
South Bend and St. Joseph County police responded to a shooting victim at Eugene St. and N....
South Bend Police investigating two locations after one injured in shooting
Excessive Alcohol consumption plays a major role in holiday crashes, but so can road hazards...
Indiana State Police aiming to keep roads safe this holiday weekend