First Alert Weather: Light snow Sunday. Light lake effect snow Monday

Expect a dusting to 1 inch of snow Sunday through early next week. LOW road impacts.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Slight chance of a lake effect snow shower in far western Berrien and La Porte County after 1 PM. High near 38F. Low 23F. Wind N at 5 to 15 mph.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. High 38F. Low 25F. Wind light and variable.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered, LIGHT snow showers throughout the day. Bridges and overpasses could get slick/slushy, but main road impacts are NOT expected outside of just wet roads and low visibility. Snow Accumulation T-1″.

WNDU First Alert Weather
WNDU First Alert Weather(WNDU First Alert Weather)

MONDAY: Cloudy with light lake effect snow/flurries all day. Snow Accumulation T-1″. Bridges and overpasses could get slick/slushy, but main road impacts are NOT expected outside of the random black ice patch or two.

WNDU First Alert Weather
WNDU First Alert Weather(WNDU First Alert Weather)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Snowflakes possible for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Fog will be in the forecast early Thursday and Friday morning

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain will be around the next few days. Highs will warm back to the upper 70s this weekend.

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023

First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Kickoff conditions will be warm and cloudy on Saturday for the Irish

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday

News

First Alert Weekend Weather: Fog Early... Then Sunshine!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Temperatures and humidity values falling as the weekend moves in

News

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Heat will build all week until a low pressure moves into the Midwest late this week.

Traffic

Lane closures, restrictions in place on stretch of Portage Avenue

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The street is expected to reopen Friday, July 28, weather permitting.

News

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Hot and partly cloudy with some isolated showers. Rain chances 20%. High 87F.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers Departing this Afternoon; Sunny Sunday!

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Isolated storms will be possible through the night