First Alert Weather: Light snow Sunday. Light lake effect snow Monday
Expect a dusting to 1 inch of snow Sunday through early next week. LOW road impacts.
BLACK FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Slight chance of a lake effect snow shower in far western Berrien and La Porte County after 1 PM. High near 38F. Low 23F. Wind N at 5 to 15 mph.
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. High 38F. Low 25F. Wind light and variable.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered, LIGHT snow showers throughout the day. Bridges and overpasses could get slick/slushy, but main road impacts are NOT expected outside of just wet roads and low visibility. Snow Accumulation T-1″.
MONDAY: Cloudy with light lake effect snow/flurries all day. Snow Accumulation T-1″. Bridges and overpasses could get slick/slushy, but main road impacts are NOT expected outside of the random black ice patch or two.
