Faith Mission offers free Thanksgiving meals to over 500 community members

By Erika Jimenez
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith Mission offered complimentary Thanksgiving meals on Thursday.

Meals were served at two sites, including the Elkhart Salvation Army further broadening the accessibility for those in need.

The feast happened at Faith Mission, located at 801 Benham Avenue, and The Salvation Army’s site, located at 300 N. Main Street in Elkhart.

“What we’re doing today is we’re having a Thanksgiving meal with all of the Thanksgiving fixings. Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, pie, apple pie, pecan pie, and I think there’s another pie.. there’s three of them... pumpkin pie!” said Ross Swihart, executive director of Faith Mission.

The tables were set with Thanksgiving decorations, ready to be enjoyed from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at both locations on Thanksgiving Day.

“We have over 100 volunteers that are coming in today. Some of them started at 8:00 a.m. and then some of them came in and helped pack meals because we deliver probably around 500 meals to the elderly in shut-ins. We have volunteers that were delivering meals to them and then they got ready to serve the meal that is going on now,” said Swihart.

The event occurs on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, you can find more information here.

