Downtown South Bend offering deals for Small Business Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you haven’t finished all your holiday shopping, Small Business Saturday is here to help!

Downtown South Bend is offering a multitude of deals for anyone looking to support their Mom & Pop shops. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Howard Park Event Center, shoppers can get a list of all the deals, promotions, and added experiences. The center will also feature coupons, giveaways, and coffee donated by the South Bend Chocolate Cafe, donuts donated by Macri’s Italian Bakery, and a photo booth.

Attendees can shop at the Howard Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Howard Park Event Center.

A full list of promotions is enclosed below:

Barnaby’s (713 E. Jefferson Blvd.) Large 2-topping pizza, order of breadsticks, and a pitcher of pop for $23.

Bruno’s (131 S. Michigan St.) Get one 14ʺ 1-topping pizza for $15.

Fatbird (103 W Colfax Ave) Fatbird will have some great deals on their Gift Cards! Buy a $50 gift card and receive a free $10 gift card! Buy a $100 gift card and receive a free $20 gift card!

Fiddler’s Hearth (127 N. Main St) Small Business Saturday through Christmas Eve, Fiddler’s is offering a deal - buy $100 in gift cards and get a $25 gift card for free!

Ironhand Vineyard (1025 Northside Blvd.) Buy a $100 gift certificate, receive a complimentary $25 gift certificate. 20% off black & gray. Ironhand Drink Local shirts.

Lasalle Grill (115 W Colfax Ave.) Give the gift of local dining and save 25%. You can get $100 LaSalle Grill gift cards (also good at LKT) for $75. Order yours online today!

A Healing Oasis (714 E Jefferson Blvd.) A Healing Oasis will be having an Open House to share the magic of their healing practitioners. They will have gift baskets or you can purchase items separately. Gift certificates will be available to give the gift of healing.

Highland Studio & Gallery (439 S Michigan St.) Highland will be partnering with Botany starting this Saturday! They will have a small selection of plants available in the shop.

House Wins (435 S Michigan St.) Offering 20% off furniture over $50, and grab bags for the first 20 customers through the door. Also holding a gift basket drawing at 4 pm; any purchase will put your name in the drawing.

Inspire Me (520 E Colfax Ave.) 20% off throughout the store (a few exceptions will apply)

The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery (217 S Michigan St.) 15% To Go Kits, $5 off South Bend T-Shirts and Sweatshirts. Wear your ugly Christmas Sweater and get 10% off your entire purchase. (Cannot be combined with any other coupons, discounts, offers, or promotions.)

River Valley Farmers’ Market (401 E Colfax Ave.) 40 unique vendors with deals.

Rocki Button (435 S Michigan St.) Celebrate Small Business Saturday with food, music, art, and more!

