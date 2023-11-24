Bargain hunters converge on the University Park Mall this Black Friday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday marked the kickoff for the shopping season.

Millions are braving the crowds to get Black Friday deals. Including right here in town! The University Park Mall was packed with doors opening bright and early this morning.

Many store owners told us they were offering deals to help get shoppers in the door. But some shoppers seemed to have fun, enjoying each other’s company.

“I mean, I like the, the more the people, the merrier. Even though the only thing that sucks is waiting on them,” said one resident.

“We missed out on some of the deals like there was a free tote bag at Tilly’s that we missed out because we were too late for it. I don’t know, we got some good deals,” another added.

Shopping continues until 9 p.m., that’s when the mall closes.

The UP Mall reopens tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. for Small Business Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.