1 killed in early morning South Bend shooting identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead following two separate shooting scenes in South Bend early Friday morning.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to both scenes around the same time at 2:24 a.m. One location was at a BP gas station at McKinley Avenue and Hickory Road on reports of shots fired, while the second location was at N. Ironwood Road and Eugene Street, where police located the victim.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Carl Shelton of South Bend, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police have not said why they believe the two scenes are connected. Shelton’s autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25.

There is no word yet on any suspects.

South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

