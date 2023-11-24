Advertise With Us

1 killed in early morning South Bend shooting identified

South Bend and St. Joseph County police responded to a shooting victim at Eugene St. and N....
South Bend and St. Joseph County police responded to a shooting victim at Eugene St. and N. Ironwood Road.(Tyler Wood)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead following two separate shooting scenes in South Bend early Friday morning.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to both scenes around the same time at 2:24 a.m. One location was at a BP gas station at McKinley Avenue and Hickory Road on reports of shots fired, while the second location was at N. Ironwood Road and Eugene Street, where police located the victim.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Carl Shelton of South Bend, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police have not said why they believe the two scenes are connected. Shelton’s autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25.

There is no word yet on any suspects.

South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Michiana this weekend
The mugshot of Mitchell Westerman, provided by Gray-affiliate WPTA.
Westfield man charged with conversion in Delphi murders evidence leak
Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, left, is tackled by Stanford's Ethan Bonner, right, during the...
Notre Dame football game at Stanford to air on Pac-12 Network
The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Coroner identifies 2 men found dead in Elkhart home

Latest News

Wright has pleaded not guilty in an armed robbery case where he allegedly took money from a...
Man pleads not guilty in 2022 armed robbery at Roseland gas station
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Rosalynn Carter
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Light snow Sunday. Light lake effect snow Monday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather