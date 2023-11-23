Advertise With Us

Westfield man charged with conversion in Delphi murders evidence leak

The mugshot of Mitchell Westerman, provided by Gray-affiliate WPTA.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - A Westfield man is facing a criminal charge in connection to an evidence leak in the Delphi murders.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Mitchell Thomas Westerman is accused of conversion after police say they were notified of an evidence leak to the public on Oct. 5, 2023. Conversion is when a person knowingly or intentionally exerts unauthorized control over the property of another person.

Investigators retrieved the leaked evidence from the Murder Sheet Podcast, which said it received the evidence from a man in Texas.

Special judge in Delphi murders case recovering from ‘urgent medical condition’

Through investigation, police found that Westerman was an associate of Richard Allen’s initial defense attorney, Andrew Baldwin. Court documents say Westerman called Baldwin on Oct. 9 for a meeting. During that meeting, Westerman allegedly admitted that he used his phone to take pictures of evidence in Baldwin’s law office.

He allegedly shared those images, which ended up in the hands of various YouTube and podcast creators.

Court documents claim that Westerman said in part, “I observed printed copies of photo evidence on the conference room table. I took pictures of a few of them.”

A 29-page court document details the discussion between Richard Allen’s original lawyers, prosecutors, and the special judge in the Delphi murders case before the judge disqualified Allen’s lawyers from the case, where they, in part discuss the leak.

The document reveals that attorneys Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin discussed concerns over Judge Frances Gull’s use of the word “disqualification” after learning of the evidence leak.

Rozzi claims he has no role in the evidence leak, saying in part, “And I’m not distancing myself from Mr. Baldwin; I’m just saying I have no connection with any of these people.”

Gull told the attorneys, “It pains me to say this, but the totality of these circumstances demonstrate gross negligence and incompetence on the part of the defense team.”

She goes on to say that she is not satisfied with their representation of Allen and is concerned about his right to have competent, non-negligent representation.

Since that hearing, the judge has appointed new attorneys to represent Allen.

Both Baldwin and Rozzi later tried to stay on the case, even offering to help without pay for Allen’s new attorneys, but Gull denied them.

Allen’s trial was originally set for Jan. 24, 2024, but is now set for October 2024.

