Spotlight On: November 22, 2023

South Bend natives performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Let’s get started with a time-honored tradition — the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The time-honored tradition kicks off at 8:30 a.m. right here on WNDU! Expect to see the giant balloons and floats we love, plus exciting performances by artists like Cher, Jessie James Decker, and some Clay High School alumni.

Jarynn Whitney will be performing with Grammy Award-winning singer Brandy, and Madison Kopec is performing along with her cast from the Broadway musical “How to Dance in Ohio.”

I talked to Madison about the show and her excitement to perform at the parade.

“Our show is going to perform at the parade with all of our swings and covers as well, and it’s going to be really fun,” she said. “I’m so excited. There’s one scene that’s super fun, and I don’t know how much I can say about it. It’s a dream sequence and we all have these really cool quick-change costumes, and it’s really beautiful.”

“Cirque Dreams Holidaze” comes to the Morris next week

Once the turkey is stuffed and the food is gone, can we finally say it’s time for Christmas?

One way to celebrate with the whole family is by seeing “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend.

The story follows two of Santa’s kids, Kris and Kristi, as they return home to celebrate the big day with their family. But one sibling just isn’t in the Christmas spirit.

This show incorporates the best of Broadway and circus arts. Expect a brilliant, whimsical family holiday spectacular.

I spoke with performer Mary Nerad, who says the show is the very best of Christmas.

“The show itself is a lot of Christmas,” she explained. “Like, whatever you’re thinking is a lot of Christmas times four, add glitter. Like, that’s what we’re working with. It’s so fun, I kind of love it. We’ve got big candy canes, we’ve got people dressed as gingerbread men. Like, we’ve got all of it. We’ve got a polar bear. I love the polar bear, it’s my favorite part.”

“Journey to Bethlehem” in theaters now

And what are the holidays without a great holiday movie?

I got the chance to check out “Journey to Bethlehem.” It’s a family-friendly live action musical in theaters right now, starring Antonio Banderas and Lecrae.

This live action Christmas musical adventure is for the entire family. It takes classic Christmas melodies and adds in humor, faith and pop songs in a retelling of the greatest story ever told — the story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus.

The director/writer of this production is the award-winning music producer Adam Anders, best known for his work on the hit show “Glee.”

He spoke to me about why he decided to create this musical.

“I wanted to make something for my whole family to watch at Christmas,” he said. “There’s so many good movies with elves and Santa and all these vibrant colorful celebrations for the holidays, but none of them actually talk about Christmas and why we celebrate. Music is such a special, powerful force, and you get together with your family at the holidays. That’s what you do, you all gather, what can you watch together?

“Music can cross kind of every boundary and border and age group and bring people together in such a special way,” he continued. “So really, all we tried to do was convey the joy of Christmas through these songs. And each character has their own journey in this story, and how do you capture that through song? And that’s what we did.”

If you’re a fan of the music from “Journey to Bethlehem,” the soundtrack is available now as well on Apple and Spotify.

