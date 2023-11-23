Notre Dame prepares for regular season finale against Stanford

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is preparing for their final regular season game of the year as they go on the road to take on Stanford this Saturday.

The Irish bounced back this past weekend with a 45-7 win over Wake Forest and now sit at 8-3 and 18th in the college football playoff rankings.

A win this Saturday would put them in a position to get double-digit wins if they win their bowl game, which could be a New Year’s matchup if everything falls right for them in the rest of college football.

However, they’re on the road this weekend, and two of their three losses have been away from Notre Dame stadium. So, even though Stanford is just 3-8, the Fighting Irish know they can’t get behind early.

“We haven’t performed to our standard on the road,” said Marcus Freeman, head coach. “As I told the coaches, I don’t want to make this only a road issue, but we haven’t performed to our standard. As I studied those games, we have to start better. I think in both of those games, we were down - Clemson 7-3 and Louisville, I think, 7-0 to start the game. From the first play of the game, we have to have the mentality to win the interval on this play. We can’t ooze into any game. It’s my job to make sure we are mentally and physically prepared. It’s their job to make the choice that we’re going to be mentally ready to go.”

The kickoff is coming up this Saturday at 7 p.m. EST from Palo Alto, California.

