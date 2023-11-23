Advertise With Us

More than 100 shots fired into home injuring 4 people in Georgia, police say

Shooting scene around 3 a.m.
Shooting scene around 3 a.m.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were taken to the hospital after more than 100 shots were fired into a home in Georgia, police say.

At least two victims were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they responded to a home on Cascade Manor Drive in Dekalb County, Georgia, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found four victims in the home with various gunshot wounds. All four were taken to area hospitals. The victims range in age from 37 to 57 years old.

Three other people who were inside the home were not injured.

One of the victims told WANF that he and his girlfriend were asleep when they were awakened by gunshots. The man says he was hit and his girlfriend was grazed by bullets.

The shooting remains under investigation.

