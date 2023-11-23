Advertise With Us

Meet reindeer at the Potawatomi Zoo this holiday season

Reindeer Tiana is welcomed to the park.
Reindeer Tiana is welcomed to the park.(Potawatomi Zoo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday magic is in the air, especially at the Potawatomi Zoo!

The zoo welcomed two reindeer on Wednesday as part of the zoo’s Gift of Lights event. The Gift of the Lights runs Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Dec. 23.

Attendees can see beautiful holiday lights and participate in seasonal activities for all ages, including a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Clause and take a ride on the zoo train!

Regular adult admission is $12. For kids ages three to 14, tickets cost $8. Adult membership admission is $10, and child members get in for $6. Admission for seniors is $8. Babies get in for free under ages two and below.

For more information, click here.

