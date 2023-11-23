Freshmen Shrewsberry, Burton lead Notre Dame’s 75-55 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Freshmen Braeden Shrewsberry, with a season-high 13 points, and Markus Burton, with 12, led Notre Dame to a 75-55 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday night.

The score was tied at 5 in the early going before Notre Dame went on a 10-2 run to lead 15-7. Later in the half, Shrewsberry hit a 3-pointer for a 29-15 Fighting Irish lead. Notre Dame went on to lead 38-22 at the break. Shrewsberry made four 3-pointers and scored all 13 of his points in the half.

The Irish gradually extended their lead in the second half and twice the margin reached 28, first on a turnaround jump by J.R. Konieczny at 6:24, secondly on a 3-pointer by Tony Sanders Jr. with 3:45 remaining.

Notre Dame (3-2) made a season-high 13 3-pointers and had 18 assists on 28 made baskets, led by Burton with five. He also had six rebounds.

Notre Dame plays at South Carolina on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.