Former resident speaks out about transition from Portage Manor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been nearly four months since Portage Manor closed its doors.

And for people like Mark Huffman, it was their home for decades.

Portage Manor was the county’s home for people with mental illness and disabilities for more than 100 years.

When the building closed this past July, residents were split up for the first time in a long time.

Huffman, and a few others, were sent to a facility in Fort Wayne.

“And I was living over there...The place I was at was okay, but I really wanted to come back to South Bend,” said Huffman.

Earlier this month, Huffman came back to South Bend and is currently living at Wood Ridge Assisted Living Community.

“Some of my friends from Portage Manor are here, and I have made a lot of new friends since coming here,” said Huffman.

We asked Huffman how former residents have been adjusting.

“Some of them say, ‘well, it’s better, but I don’t feel at home here,’” said Huffman.

Huffman said he is making the best of the situation.

“It’s all water under the bridge. There is nothing we can do about it now. Taken that I am back in South Bend, I am happy where I am. I am happy that I am able to get back to work,” said Huffman.

Portage Manor currently sits vacant.

“It doesn’t really look all that good with the windows boarded up,” said Huffman.

St. Joseph County Commissioners said the building will likely be auctioned off next month.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.