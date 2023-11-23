Elkhart participates in 15th annual Turkey Stampede

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart community trotted through the 15th annual Turkey Stampede on Thursday!

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the event got underway just after 8:30 a.m. in downtown Elkhart at the Health and Aquatics Center.

The fundraising event was sponsored by Faith Mission of Elkhart and saw more than 3,000 runners participate, many dressed in turkey costumes.

“This is our 15th year,” Faith Mission Director Ross Swihart told The Goshen News, describing the event as being very family-oriented. “The good thing about it is that it has become a really cool community event for Elkhart.”

