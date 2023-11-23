Destiny Wells announces candidacy for Indiana attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - There’s a new candidate in the race to be Indiana’s next attorney general in the 2024 election.

Democrat Destiny Wells announced her candidacy on Monday, Nov. 20, running against current Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. According to Wells’ campaign website, she comes from a generational farming family, is a U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, and has served in multiple government litigation positions.

Wells’ candidacy statement says in part:

I’m running for Indiana Attorney General to get our State back to serving Hoosiers. I have worked at all levels of government—local, state, federal, and the multi-national level with NATO. As an attorney, I’ve been Associate Corporation Counsel for the City of Indianapolis and Marion County, and Deputy Attorney General for the State of Indiana. And as a military intelligence officer, I have seen first hand the state of democracy across the world.

According to Fox59, Wells said in a news release that she is running on a platform that prioritizes protecting medical privacy and workers’ rights, as well as serving Hoosiers.

Wells previously ran for secretary of state in 2022, which she lost to Republican Diego Morales.

