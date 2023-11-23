Advertise With Us

Destiny Wells announces candidacy for Indiana attorney general

(Jay Goldz | Destiny Wells campaign)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - There’s a new candidate in the race to be Indiana’s next attorney general in the 2024 election.

Democrat Destiny Wells announced her candidacy on Monday, Nov. 20, running against current Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. According to Wells’ campaign website, she comes from a generational farming family, is a U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, and has served in multiple government litigation positions.

Wells’ candidacy statement says in part:

According to Fox59, Wells said in a news release that she is running on a platform that prioritizes protecting medical privacy and workers’ rights, as well as serving Hoosiers.

Wells previously ran for secretary of state in 2022, which she lost to Republican Diego Morales.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Coroner identifies 2 men found dead in Elkhart home
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Michiana this weekend
A photo of the scene provided by our photojournalist.
1 dead in shooting near Marion, Taylor Street intersection in South Bend
95-year-old woman dies in Marshall County crash involving semi
What should be done for migrants relocated to Chicago?
Crossing Borders: Migrants in the Midwest

Latest News

Buchanan Mayor Sean Denison
Group files paperwork to remove Buchanan’s mayor
Five GOP hopefuls qualified for the third GOP Presidential debate, but only Nikki Haley and Ron...
Locals react to third Republican presidential debate
Michiana sees low voter turnout on Election Day
James Mueller talks voter turnout, priorities for second term as mayor