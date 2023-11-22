Advertise With Us

You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.(Dan Goodman | AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is offering a big Black Friday sale on subscriptions this week.

New and returning subscribers can sign up for the Hulu (With Ads) plan and pay just $0.99 a month for 12 months.

The promotion runs from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.

After 12 months, the subscription will renew at its regular price of $7.99 a month.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the scene provided by our photojournalist.
1 dead in shooting near Marion, Taylor Street intersection in South Bend
The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead, 1 in critical condition in Elkhart
Of the 123 guns that were stolen, police have recovered all but one. Officials say they had a...
2 charged in theft of 123 guns from Benton Twp. sporting goods store
What should be done for migrants relocated to Chicago?
Crossing Borders: Migrants in the Midwest
The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Coroner identifies 2 men found dead in Elkhart home

Latest News

As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid.
Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need
Deb Fleming was appointed commissioner by the Republican party in 2014 to fill the remainder of...
St. Joseph Co. Commissioner Deb Fleming to retire in late January
Josh is in the 8th grade. He enjoys school and is good at math, history, and coding. He likes...
Wednesday’s Child: A new home for Josh
FILE - President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute...
JFK assassination remembered 60 years later by surviving witnesses to history, including AP reporter