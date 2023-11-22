Advertise With Us

Wednesday’s Child: A new home for Josh

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WNDU) - On Wednesday’s, we share the stories of foster children who are on a waiting list for adoption.

Grant Me Hope sent us the video of a 14-year-old Michigan kid who says he prays every day for kids like him to find a new home.

“Adoption is important to me because for all the kids out there that need homes and I pray every day for kids to find homes, and teenagers, and I pray that I find a home,” said Josh.

Josh is in the 8th grade. He enjoys school and is good at math, history, and coding. He likes to play football.

“You gotta really let go of your hard feelings because you got be focused and you got to be smart at what you do,” Josh said.

He loves to be outdoors and is looking forward to activities with his new family.

“I like to travel. I like to go camping. Family fun. Going kayaking. Stuff like that,” Josh said.

Josh is a fan of pets. He would like to have dogs, cats, or rabbits. He hopes they’re part of one big happy family.

“I want a big family. I want a mom and a dad. I want brothers and sisters. I want pets. I want video games. I would clean, follow directions, and help them out when they need my help,” Josh said. “I’m still kind of young, so I can still do good, and I can make it out of foster care and into a home.”

If you would like to learn more about Josh, just go to these links for Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

Meanwhile, Tricia shared more about Josh on Facebook Live. You can watch that video in its entirety below:

