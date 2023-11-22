Travel expectations for Thanksgiving weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re planning to fly home, you’re not the only one. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 2.7 million passengers on Wednesday.

The vice president of AAA Travel says they’re expecting more people on the roads, skies, and seas this holiday weekend compared to 2022.

If you are traveling out of the South Bend Airport these next few days, be prepared.

Delta Airlines tells passengers to arrive at least two hours before their flight if they are traveling within the U.S. and three hours early if they’re heading overseas.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reassured travelers earlier this week, saying the government has prepared for holiday travel by hiring more air traffic controllers, opening new air routes along the East Coast, and providing grants to airports and snowplows.

16 News Now spoke with the CEO of South Bend Airport to see what they’re expecting.

“Starting yesterday and today and tomorrow is the busiest day of the year for the most part. Not just here in South Bend but across the country too, as people are trying to reconnect with family, so it’s all exciting,” said Mike Daigle, CEO and executive director of South Bend International Airport. “If tradition continues, the morning will be very busy as again people are leaving to see family. But as the day goes on, people have already got to where they are going, so it should slow down. But I expect in the morning and again across the nation it will be very busy.”

Daigle gave some insight on how to make your travel experience as stress-free as possible.

“So, to make your travel as easy as possible, we ask for two things. Pay attention to what you pack in your carry-on so you can get past the TSA screening point quickly and as easily as possible, and pack patience,” said Mike Daigle, CEO and executive director of South Bend International Airport. “If you arrive early enough, you will not stress about having to wait a few minutes to get through the checkpoint. The TSA people are phenomenal here in South Bend, and we want them to continue the great job providing first-class customer service and world-class security.”

As of Wednesday, there have been no cancelations out of South Bend and only one delay due to weather.

