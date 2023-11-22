St. Joseph Co. Commissioner Deb Fleming to retire in late January

Deb Fleming was appointed commissioner by the Republican party in 2014 to fill the remainder of...
Deb Fleming was appointed commissioner by the Republican party in 2014 to fill the remainder of the term vacated by Marsha McClure.(WNDU)
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Deborah Fleming has announced plans to retire from her job as a St. Joseph County commissioner effective Jan. 31, 2024.

According to a written statement from the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, Fleming is dealing with a difficult medical issue and seeking the care and treatment she needs.

Fleming was appointed commissioner by the Republican party in 2014 to fill the remainder of the term vacated by Marsha McClure.

Fleming won terms of her own in 2016 and 2020.

Statement from the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners regarding Deb Fleming’s retirement:

