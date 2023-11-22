St. Joseph Co. Commissioner Deb Fleming to retire in late January

The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners wishes to announce the retirement of Dr. Deborah Fleming, a dedicated public servant who has served our community with distinction. Dr. Fleming has informed the Board of her intention to retire effective January 31, 2024, after several years of exemplary service.

In years past, Dr. Fleming has been an integral part of our community, offering her expertise and tireless dedication to the betterment of St. Joseph County. Her outstanding contributions have made a lasting impact, improving the lives of our residents and strengthening our local government.

Throughout her career, Dr. Fleming has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public service and has been a champion for transparency, accountability, and effective governance. Her leadership and visionary insights have played a significant role in shaping our community’s policies and programs.

We know that Dr. Fleming and her family are taking steps to help her as she deals with a difficult medical issue, and we support her in seeking the care and treatment she may need. We will keep her and her family in our prayers and would appreciate if the employees of St. Joseph County and the public would do the same.

The Board of Commissioners invites the community to join us in expressing our appreciation for Dr. Fleming’s years of dedicated service and to wish her a joyful and fulfilling retirement.