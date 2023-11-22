Special judge in Delphi murders case recovering from ‘urgent medical condition’

Allen County Judge Frances Gull was appointed as the special judge in the case after Carroll...
Allen County Judge Frances Gull was appointed as the special judge in the case after Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself from it shortly after Richard Allen’s arrest.(WTHR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Allen County judge who is assigned as the special judge in the Delphi murders case is working from home as she recovers from an “urgent medical condition.”

According to our affiliate WPTA, Frances Gull was treated earlier this month. She reportedly spent several days in the hospital for inpatient treatment before she was released.

Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in February 2017. He was arrested and charged with their murders just over a year ago. The case has garnered national attention ever since Abby and Libby’s bodies were found near the Delphi Monon High Bridge on Feb. 14, 2017 — one day after they went missing.

Gull was appointed as the special judge in the case after Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself from it shortly after Allen’s arrest.

Court officials tell WPTA that Gull is still overseeing the Delphi murders case, but her fellow Criminal Division Judges are handling her court calendar temporarily.

Allen’s trial is currently set for Oct. 15-31, 2024.

Statement regarding Judge Gull’s health from Allen Superior Court:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

