Special judge in Delphi murders case recovering from ‘urgent medical condition’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Allen County judge who is assigned as the special judge in the Delphi murders case is working from home as she recovers from an “urgent medical condition.”

According to our affiliate WPTA, Frances Gull was treated earlier this month. She reportedly spent several days in the hospital for inpatient treatment before she was released.

Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in February 2017. He was arrested and charged with their murders just over a year ago. The case has garnered national attention ever since Abby and Libby’s bodies were found near the Delphi Monon High Bridge on Feb. 14, 2017 — one day after they went missing.

Gull was appointed as the special judge in the case after Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself from it shortly after Allen’s arrest.

Court officials tell WPTA that Gull is still overseeing the Delphi murders case, but her fellow Criminal Division Judges are handling her court calendar temporarily.

Allen’s trial is currently set for Oct. 15-31, 2024.

Statement regarding Judge Gull’s health from Allen Superior Court:

After feeling under the weather for several days, Judge Gull consulted with her physician on Nov. 2, 2023. Her doctor concluded that she required treatment for an urgent medical condition. Judge Gull was subsequently admitted to a Fort Wayne hospital for inpatient treatment for several days. Since then, she has been working from home in coordination with her Allen Superior Court colleagues. Her fellow Criminal Division Judges are handling Judge Gull’s court calendar temporarily until she returns to the office, which she expects to be soon.

