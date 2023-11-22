South Bend trash collection to be pushed back on Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, South Bend homeowners!

The city has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule ahead of Thanksgiving. The city’s trash and yard waste collection on Thanksgiving will be pushed back to Friday, meaning there will not be pickup available on Thursday.

If you have your trash picked up normally on Wednesdays, that will still be the case.

This week’s trash and yard waste schedule is:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: Normal pickup

Thursday, Nov. 23: Thanksgiving holiday, no service

Friday, Nov. 24: Pickup in areas normally serviced on Thursday

