Advertise With Us

South Bend trash collection to be pushed back on Thanksgiving

(KAUZ)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, South Bend homeowners!

The city has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule ahead of Thanksgiving. The city’s trash and yard waste collection on Thanksgiving will be pushed back to Friday, meaning there will not be pickup available on Thursday.

If you have your trash picked up normally on Wednesdays, that will still be the case.

This week’s trash and yard waste schedule is:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 22: Normal pickup
  • Thursday, Nov. 23: Thanksgiving holiday, no service
  • Friday, Nov. 24: Pickup in areas normally serviced on Thursday

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead, 1 in critical condition in Elkhart
LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson charged with OWI after truck crash at Lighthouse Place...
Coroner charged with OWI after SUV crash at Lighthouse Place outlet mall
Crews battle large fire at Mishawaka home
Gary Parks, 39, Ashley Felix, 31, and Albert Graham Sr., 59, were all arrested for various...
2 children hospitalized after testing positive for meth in Marshall County drug bust
What should be done for migrants relocated to Chicago?
Crossing Borders: Migrants in the Midwest

Latest News

Juvenile killed in Pulaski County house fire
1 shot near Marion, Taylor Street intersection in South Bend
Indiana reports zero abortions for the month of August, research says
These tents are still lined up along the front of Chicago Lawn's 8th district police...
Crossing Borders Part 2: Crisis hits close to home for volunteers
Crossing Borders Part 2: Crisis hits close to home for volunteers