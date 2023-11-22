South Bend Transpo to operate on holiday schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some new information from the city of South Bend.

The bus service, Transpo, will be closed on Thursday in observance of the holiday. All facilities will be closed and there will not be a fixed route or access service.

Regular service will resume on Friday. The information booth at South Street Station will open that morning at 7 a.m., and close at 6 p.m.

Transpo passes can be purchased at the S. Street Station or through the Token Transit Mobile App.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.