Scams to watch out for while shopping this holiday season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The holiday season is usually about giving but not when we’re giving to the wrong places. unfortunately scams have become all too common now adays, but they’ve evolved from your grandma’s Nigerian prince emails back in the day.

The Better Business Bureau has seen a 50% uptick in scams during the holiday season, particularly when it comes to online shopping.

But there are ways consumers can see through the scams this year.

Some scams that the BBB of Northern Indiana are warning shoppers to look out for include misleading social media ads, fake online stores and websites, social media gift exchanges. Scammers are even going as low as creating fake charities, taking advantage of many peoples giving nature during the holidays.

A big scam the BBB is warning about this time of year is gift card scams, where scammers impersonate name brand companies with the promise of a gift card for the persons information. It has cost shoppers almost $700 million since 2020.

That’s why the BBB urges consumers to be weary this holiday season, because this is when people are most ready to spend.

“Scammers are targeting shoppers,” said Jan Diaz, Vice President of the Better Business Bureau. “Many of us will be shopping on Black Friday or Cyber-Monday, many of us will be giving on Tuesday. So, there are a lot of things we are seeing, an uptick with online scam. And we also see some common threads. In these scams themselves.”

There are ways you can avoid falling for these scams, the BBB provides resources for you to check the legitimacy of a company.

One resource is the scam tracker, a free tool to help anyone report a scam and to look up a business you think could be scamming, including charity organizations.

You can also reverse search an image, which can tell you if a picture or advertisement is coming from the right source, through different websites like socialcatfish.com.

The BBB recommends shoppers to take their times when shopping this holiday season, to avoid any unnecessary stresses.

“Especially this time of year there are a lot of scams going out there and a lot of people who know that people will be shopping and looking for those online deals,” said Diaz. “We’re asking the public to be vigilant and be aware, and not to randomly click on links that pop up whether it’s an ad or an unsolicited text, or email, or responding to a phone call. We’re asking people not to go through with a transaction until they’ve done their research.”

There are over 100 different scams that can affect consumers throughout the year.

The BBB provides resources to help with all types of scams. You can find them here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.