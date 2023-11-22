Advertise With Us

Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need

As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid. (Source: WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A restaurant in West Virginia is giving out free meals to customers who ask.

Inside Tres Hermanos Nunez, customers are greeted with a sign that reads: “If you’re hungry and have no money, these meals have been paid for in advance. God loves a cheerful giver.”

Pre-paid tickets hang from the sign for customers to choose from.

Anyone can take a ticket, hand it to a server and the kitchen will prepare the meal listed.

Restaurant manager Hipolito Salas explained that customers have been donating for the cause.

“We’ve got Thanksgiving coming up,” Salas said. “We’ve got Christmas, too. We’re just trying to help out a little bit.”

Salas hopes the restaurant is able to continue to provide the service through the end of December.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the scene provided by our photojournalist.
1 dead in shooting near Marion, Taylor Street intersection in South Bend
The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead, 1 in critical condition in Elkhart
Of the 123 guns that were stolen, police have recovered all but one. Officials say they had a...
2 charged in theft of 123 guns from Benton Twp. sporting goods store
What should be done for migrants relocated to Chicago?
Crossing Borders: Migrants in the Midwest
The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Coroner identifies 2 men found dead in Elkhart home

Latest News

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale
Deb Fleming was appointed commissioner by the Republican party in 2014 to fill the remainder of...
St. Joseph Co. Commissioner Deb Fleming to retire in late January
Josh is in the 8th grade. He enjoys school and is good at math, history, and coding. He likes...
Wednesday’s Child: A new home for Josh
FILE - President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute...
JFK assassination remembered 60 years later by surviving witnesses to history, including AP reporter