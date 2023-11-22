Advertise With Us

Officials use truck as example of how not to drive in snowy season

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their...
The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield, hood, and roof.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Officials in Alaska are reminding drivers nationwide of what NOT to do during snow season.

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield hood, and roof.

Police said the truck was seen in traffic on Sunday.

“Illegal. Irresponsible. Dangerous. So many words to be used here. How about just ‘no,’” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police said that they normally would blur the face of the driver before publicly posting a photo, but in this case, you can’t even see the person driving because the snow is piled so high.

“But we will absolutely use this as a lesson of what not to do. It’s that important,” the department wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead, 1 in critical condition in Elkhart
Of the 123 guns that were stolen, police have recovered all but one. Officials say they had a...
2 charged in theft of 123 guns from Benton Twp. sporting goods store
A photo of the scene provided by our photojournalist.
1 dead in shooting near Marion, Taylor Street intersection in South Bend
LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson charged with OWI after truck crash at Lighthouse Place...
Coroner charged with OWI after SUV crash at Lighthouse Place outlet mall
What should be done for migrants relocated to Chicago?
Crossing Borders: Migrants in the Midwest

Latest News

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale
Deb Fleming was appointed commissioner by the Republican party in 2014 to fill the remainder of...
St. Joseph Co. Commissioner Deb Fleming to retire in late January
Josh is in the 8th grade. He enjoys school and is good at math, history, and coding. He likes...
Wednesday’s Child: A new home for Josh
FILE - President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute...
JFK assassination remembered 60 years later by surviving witnesses to history, including AP reporter
The JFK Presidential Library in Boston, Massachusetts will hold a special exhibit to mark the...
JFK Library unveils rare exhibit for 60th anniversary of his assassination