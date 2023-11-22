Advertise With Us

Notre Dame moves up to No. 18 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is well out of reach for the College Football Playoff this season, but the Irish are still moving up in the CFP rankings.

The Fighting Irish moved up one spot from No. 19 to No. 18 in the latest rankings released Tuesday night. This comes after they dominated Wake Forest last weekend to improve to 8-3 on the season.

The biggest change in this week’s top 10 was Washington jumping Florida State for the No. 4 ranking. Both teams are 11-0, but the Huskies are coming off a top 15 win over Oregon State and the Seminoles just lost their starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending leg injury.

NC State, Clemson, and Liberty are new to the rankings this week, while North Carolina, Utah, and Kansas all dropped out.

Here’s a look at the full CFP rankings:

  1. Georgia (11-0)
  2. Ohio State (11-0)
  3. Michigan (11-0)
  4. Washington (11-0)
  5. Florida State (11-0)
  6. Oregon (10-1)
  7. Texas (10-1)
  8. Alabama (10-1)
  9. Missouri (9-2)
  10. Louisville (10-1)
  11. Penn State (9-2)
  12. Ole Miss (9-2)
  13. Oklahoma (9-2)
  14. LSU (8-3)
  15. Arizona (8-3)
  16. Oregon State (8-3)
  17. Iowa (9-2)
  18. Notre Dame (8-3)
  19. Kansas State (8-3)
  20. Oklahoma State (8-3)
  21. Tennessee (7-4)
  22. NC State (8-3)
  23. Tulane (10-1)
  24. Clemson (7-4)
  25. Liberty (11-0)

