Notre Dame football game at Stanford to air on Pac-12 Network

Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, left, is tackled by Stanford's Ethan Bonner, right, during the...
Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, left, is tackled by Stanford's Ethan Bonner, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | Associated Press)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STANFORD, Calif. (WNDU) - As the Notre Dame football team travels to Stanford this weekend for its regular season finale, many Irish fans are likely wondering where they can watch the game.

Saturday’s game will air exclusively on the Pac-12 Network — an unfamiliar home for a Notre Dame game. And to top it all off, Saturday’s game might be one of the last football broadcasts on the network, as the future of the Pac-12 Conference remains in jeopardy.

The decision has left many Notre Dame fans frustrated because not every TV provider includes the Pac-12 Network. However, providers that do carry it may include Spectrum, Xfinity (Comcast), Cox, Dish, and others (depending on your plan).

If you’d like to watch the game, you can look into starting a free trial with a TV provider that carries the game. You can also consider switching providers.

You can also stream the game online on Pac-12 Live. But still, you must login to your TV provider to access the game.

If you don’t mind watching the game away from the comfort of your own home, a local sports bar or restaurant is another good option.

For much more information on the Pac-12 Network and how to watch, click here.

Kickoff for Saturday’s tilt at Stanford Stadium is set for 7 p.m. EST.

