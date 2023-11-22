No. 17 Notre Dame women rout winless Chicago State 113-35

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Freshman Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points to lead five in double-figure scoring as No. 17 Notre Dame routed winless Chicago State 113-35 on Tuesday night.

Freshmen Cassandre Prosper scored 19 points and Emma Risch had 16. Hidalgo, the second-ever Fighting Irish player to earn ACC Rookie and Player of the Week honors in the same week (Nov. 20), shot 11 of 14 from the floor and added four assists and three steals. She has scored at least 21 points in each of the Irish’s five games.

Natalija Marshall added a career-high 20 points for Notre Dame (4-1), which shot 57% (45 of 79) overall and grabbed 52 rebounds. KK Bransford chipped in 10 points. Maddy Westbeld had eight points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

The Irish forced 13 turnovers and shot 59% (23 of 39) in the first half and had a 40-point lead at the break. Marshall and Risch each scored 12 points and Westbeld had 11 rebounds.

Notre Dame hits the road on Friday to face Ball State. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. EST.

