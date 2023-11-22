Medical Moment: The first ever life-saving double lung transplant

(WNDU) - Lung cancer tops the list of cancer-related deaths in the United States, surpassing colon, breast, and prostate cancer deaths combined.

For patients diagnosed late, survival is slim. Now, a new groundbreaking double lung transplant is giving patients without hope of becoming completely cancer-free.

“I coughed a huge mucus, twice, and it was blood in there,” said Albert Khury, a patient.

“There was no hope for my life,” recalled Tannaz Ameli, another patient.

Time was running out for Albert Khoury and Tannaz Ameli, both diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer.

“They gave me, like, three months,” Ameli said.

Out of options and time until...

“In selected patients who have metastasis or cancer only located to the lung, and they have failed all the conventional treatments, we think we can provide a new treatment for those patients,” said Dr. Ankit Bharat, chief of thoracic surgery at Northwestern Medicine.

Traditionally, only one lung could be transplanted at a time. Now, Northwestern Medicine surgeons have performed the first two double lung transplants for cancer patients. This new approach places the patient on a heart-lung bypass. Both cancer-filled lungs and lymph nodes are removed, and the airways and the chest cavity are cleaned. Surgeons have to be extremely careful not to let a single cell spill into the patient’s bloodstream or chest cavity.

“We are now able to carefully remove the cancer-ridden lungs without causing metastasis or escape of these cancer cells,” Bharat said.

The two donor lungs are then transplanted.

“After the surgery, my surgeon told me that I am cancer-free,” Ameli said.

Nearly two years after their transplants, both Tannaz and Albert are cancer-free. They went from hopeless and going into hospice to having a whole new life.

“This message is for anybody who has cancer - just stay strong,” Khury finished.

Surgeons at Northwestern Medicine first performed double lung transplants on COVID-19 patients. Post-transplant survival at one year was about 95%.

