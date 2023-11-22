Advertise With Us

Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the slots at the airport.(IGTJackpots/Twitter/X)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas visitor received a nice bonus while catching a flight last week.

According to slot machine manufacturer IGT, a player was awarded a $347,993.85 jackpot thanks to playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

KVVU reports the player was passing time at the Harry Reid International Airport when the jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin slot machine.

IGT shared the news this week, and airport officials said the lucky traveler hit the jackpot while they were in town last week.

The gambler was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the scene provided by our photojournalist.
1 dead in shooting near Marion, Taylor Street intersection in South Bend
The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Coroner identifies 2 men found dead in Elkhart home
The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead, 1 in critical condition in Elkhart
Of the 123 guns that were stolen, police have recovered all but one. Officials say they had a...
2 charged in theft of 123 guns from Benton Twp. sporting goods store
What should be done for migrants relocated to Chicago?
Crossing Borders: Migrants in the Midwest

Latest News

St. Joseph County Commissioner Deborah Fleming to retire
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FILE - The Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show, Sept. 13,...
Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk