A look ahead at the ‘Winter Open’ on Friday at Howard Park

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a fun-friendly holiday event happening this Friday at Howard Park in South Bend!

The community invited to celebrate the official opening of the ice-skating season with a day full of free activities as part of the “Winter Open.”

Lauren Moss and Joshua Short had a few friends join them on 16 News Now at Noon to tell them all about the event!

To learn more about this year’s “Winter Open,” watch the video above or click here!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michiana Eats

Fun Thanksgiving appetizers with Martin’s Super Markets!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Turkey might be the star of the show on Thanksgiving Day, but you don’t want to forget about the appetizers!

Holidays

2nd annual Gingerbread House Competition underway at Goshen Theater

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
You better get building quick, as the deadline is coming up next week!

Holidays

This Thanksgiving weekend you can get into the holiday cheer with the return of the LIGHTS at...

LIGHTS at Fernwood Botanical Garden return for Thanksgiving weekend

Updated: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
|
By Waleed Alamleh
This is the third year in a row the garden has hosted its light show, and it’s growing each year.

Holidays

The Niles District Library and Niles History Center hosted their annual “Holiday Magic” event...

Santa, Rudolph make annual visit to Niles for day of ‘holiday magic’

Updated: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST
|
By George Mallet
The Niles District Library and Niles History Center hosted their annual “Holiday Magic” event on Saturday.

Latest News

Community

Volunteers passed out turkeys to families in need from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to families in need at Frankie’s BBQ

Updated: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST
|
By George Mallet and 16 News Now
The Men of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity in South Bend hosted the first come, first serve giveaway on Saturday.

Holidays

Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? These Michiana restaurants have you covered

Updated: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put together a list of area restaurants that will be open for dine-in, carryout or pre-ordered meals ready for pick-up and reheating at your leisure.

Holidays

Niles history center, district library teaming up for day of ‘holiday magic’

Updated: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
There’s a cool opportunity for families this weekend in Niles that will take you back in time and help you find some holiday magic!

Events

It is global entrepreneurship week and the Founder Factory Summit was held for its third year.

Founder Factory Summit held in South Bend for third year

Updated: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST
|
By Natacha Casal
Over 200 people filled the Studebaker Building, where they were able to meet with vendors and shake hands with other entrepreneurs.

Holidays

Please Help WNDU-TV Support Toys for Tots

Updated: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
This is our 29th year, and it’s a tradition we cherish and look forward to every year.

Events

People gather at the open house held on Nov. 13, 2023.

Open house held for New Carlisle economic development project

Updated: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The St. Joseph County Council will vote on the project at a meeting on Tuesday night.