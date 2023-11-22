LaPaz-North Township discusses study for fire territory

LAPAZ, Ind. (WNDU) - The Lapaz-North Township Fire Department is looking to create a fire territory to help with better response times.

People gathered at the Lapaz Fire Station Tuesday night to discuss the results of a study for the fire territory.

There, residents learned that property taxes could go up by 36 percent.

“I understand the tax increase and nobody wants to see a tax increase, but we also want to be able to provide adequate service and the number of volunteers nowadays are dwindling,” said Mathew Haskins, the fire chief with the LaPaz Fire Department.

Officials said they are trying to recruit volunteers, but no one seems to be interested.

“All the surrounding departments face the same lack of new volunteers coming on... The EMS side we are going to make sure is 100 percent covered for lifesaving procedures with EMS, and the fire side of things is going to have two guys during the day Monday through Friday,” Haskins said.

Public meetings will begin on Jan. 1.

The board will then vote on the fire territory, but that date is yet to be determined.

