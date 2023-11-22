Advertise With Us

Juvenile killed in Pulaski County house fire

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MEDARYVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A juvenile is dead following an early morning fire in Pulaski County.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning to a home in the 200 block of S. Jefferson Street in Medaryville. An adult and other children inside the home were able to escape, authorities say.

It was noted in the press release that emergency crews did everything possible to extinguish the engulfed structure and were unable to get aid to the juvenile inside the home.

The identity of the juvenile has not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

