Indiana’s largest outdoor decorated Christmas tree arrives at The Inn at Saint Mary’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s largest outdoor decorated Christmas tree arrived at its new home at The Inn at Saint Mary’s.

The tree even received a police escort, pictured below:

The official tree lighting will take place on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

It’s part of a free family event with the Center for the Homeless, as well as some special holiday guests. With the cold weather here, the Center for the Homeless is currently accepting warm clothes for those in need.

Those interested in donating clothing can bring them to the tree lighting ceremony next month!

