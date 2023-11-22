Indiana reports zero abortions for the month of August, research says

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - New research is shedding light on the state of Indiana’s reproductive healthcare in the wake of the near-total abortion ban that went into effect this year.

Guttmacher Institute, a national research-based nonprofit, says that data compiled for the month of August shows that there were zero abortions in the state. This sharp decrease highlights the initial impact of the ban, as around 700 abortions were provided in the month of July.

Research indicates that general uncertainty around the legality of the procedure contributed to the drop.

Research also shows a substantial increase in the number of states where abortion remains viable, demonstrating that those who need access to reproductive care are determined and willing to travel to do so. Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio, where abortion is still legal, all reported increases in the number of abortions in August compared with the month prior.

Indiana’s near-total abortion ban went into effect on Aug. 21 and prohibits all abortions except in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks post-fertilization. The ban also allows abortions up to 20 weeks when the mother’s life is at risk or in the case of a fatal fetal anomaly.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, Indiana was the first state to pass new abortion restrictions. But later that year, an Owen County judge issued a preliminary injunction against the ban, putting it on hold.

The Guttmacher Institute is a research foundation comprised of 19 board members, made up of professionals from a variety of disciplines, as well as civic leaders from across the U.S. and around the world.

The Guttmacher Institute’s annual budget of approximately $30 million is derived largely from private foundations, government agencies, multilateral organizations, and individual contributions.

The institute’s Monthly Abortion Provision Study aims to identify current trends through research and put timely data in the hands of policymakers, advocates and providers.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.