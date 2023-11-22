‘He had a good heart’: Nonprofit speaks out after deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning more about the victim in the Tuesday night homicide in South Bend, which happened near the height of rush hour not far from downtown in the city’s Near Northwest Neighborhood.

South Bend Police responded to the area of Marion and Taylor Streets just before 5 p.m. Tuesday night, and when they arrived, they found 24-year-old Matthew Wiley of South Bend suffering from gunshot wounds.

Wiley was transported to Memorial Hospital, not far from this scene, where he died.

This is actually the second fatal shooting at this intersection in the last six months, and just hours ago, our team obtained photos of the victim, who just so happened to be part of a group that works to combat gun violence.

“He’s one misunderstood young man who has always had to stay on defense, but he had a good heart and was a good dad,” said TaKisha Jacobs, co-founder of Connect 2 Be The Change. “We all are a work in progress. Sometimes we make mistakes, but you can’t just give up on people; you just can’t.”

Matthew Wiley had been in and out of county corrections over the last five years, being released from his most recent stint just two months ago, but those close to him say he, like all of us, was a work in progress.

“He was trying, and a lot of times, a lot of young men at the age of 24 are trying,” Jacobs said. “They want out, but it’s hard to see your way out once you’ve done so much stuff; it’s hard to see your way out. And so, I don’t know what happened, I don’t know why, I don’t have any of those types of answers, but he was one that I didn’t give up on, and the majority of the people who cared about him didn’t give up on him, and he hadn’t given up on himself either.”

Wiley had been working with Connect 2 Be The Change’s youth-to-young-adult program, with Jacobs saying he was working to make changes when his life was cut short.

“Watching young men go to prison and then when they come out, they are put right back in the same spot where they hurt or harmed someone or the mess that they have gone through, they come right back into that same environment with no resources, and so, it’s hard to try to make changes when you’re right back in the place that hurt you or where your demise was; you’re right back in that place again,” Jacobs said.

Wiley was killed in a deadly South Bend shooting on Nov. 21, 2023. (Evan Cobb Photography via C2BTC)

This area is also home to numerous recent developments, just within blocks of this shooting, but Jacobs says while these additions to the neighborhood are welcome, these aren’t addressing the core issues that are affecting our youth and young adults.

“So, cool, good, great, put all of these new buildings in, and that’s fine, but a laundromat is not going to stop gun violence, the school isn’t going to stop the gun violence,” Jacobs said. “It’s letting people be heard, understanding; listen to understand people, and help them in a way that they need help, not how you feel like they need help.”

South Bend Police say this is an isolated incident, which remains an active investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.

Wiley’s Autopsy took place Wednesday in Kalamazoo.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact South Bend Police or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.