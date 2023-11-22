Advertise With Us

Goat, 3 bunnies killed in Wakarusa barn fire

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - Four animals are dead after a barn caught fire near Wakarusa late Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the 64,700 block of Cedar Road just before 4:15 p.m. after large flames were seen coming from a small barn.

Madison Township Fire Department Captain Ethan Baker told 16 News Now that three bunnies and a goat died in the fire.

An investigator on scene believes the fire started accidentally, likely caused by a heat lamp.

