First Alert Weather: Great travel weather now - Saturday. Light snow Sunday

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy sky in the morning will give way to sun and clouds for the afternoon. High around 45F. Wind WNW at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 30F. Wind SW at 5 to 15 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High near 50F. Low 27F. Wind WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing for the afternoon. Slight chance of a light shower west of U.S. 31. High near 40F. Low 24F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. High 38F. Low 25F. Wind light and variable.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered, LIGHT snow showers throughout the day. Road impacts are NOT expected outside of just wet roads. High 38F. Low 26F. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph.

